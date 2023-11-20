Autumn Statement preview: tax cuts, triple lock, and ISAs
From income tax and inheritance tax cuts, to the short-term future of the state pension triple lock, and a new Super ISA, Craig Rickman rounds up what’s spinning the rumour mill.
Jeremy Hunt will deliver his 2023 Autumn Statement to the House of Commons this Wednesday at 12:30pm, outlining the government’s tax and spending plans for the year ahead.
Speculation about what the chancellor might have in store has cranked up in the past few days.
