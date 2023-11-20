Autumn Statement preview: tax cuts, triple lock, and ISAs

Jeremy Hunt will deliver his 2023 Autumn Statement to the House of Commons this Wednesday at 12:30pm, outlining the government’s tax and spending plans for the year ahead.

Speculation about what the chancellor might have in store has cranked up in the past few days.

From income tax and inheritance tax cuts, to the short-term future of the state pension triple lock, and a new Super ISA, Craig Rickman rounds up what’s spinning the rumour mill.