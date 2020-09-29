Bank of England data suggests recovery could be slower than hoped

Commenting on the Bank of England’s (BoE) latest Money and Credit statistical release, Myron Jobson, Personal Finance Campaigner, interactive investor, says: “The BoE figures suggest that while pent-up demand for consumer credit – mortgages in particular – was somewhat unleashed following the months of full lockdown, the recovery might be slower than hoped.



“While net consumer credit borrowing remained positive in August at £0.3 billion, following a £1.1 billion increase in July, Brits cut down on both borrowing and repayments, which were both around 16% below pre-Covid levels. It is difficult to shake the feeling that dark clouds loom on the economic horizon, as the latest restrictions as well as the forecasted tide of unemployment threatens to dampen consumers’ ability to spend.



“The next couple of weeks will be a crucial time for many borrowers, with payment deferral stipulations by the Financial Conduct Authority in their current guise due to expire on 31 October. It is important for borrowers to re-evaluate their circumstances and consider their next steps. Opting for an alternative solution may be better suited to their current needs. While the FCA has since announced next-stage proposals to help offer continued support for users of certain consumer credit products facing payment difficulties during the coronavirus crisis, consumers should remember that payment holidays will not constitute free money – you’d need to pay it back.”

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.