Bank of England keeps interest rates at 4.5%

Myron Jobson, Senior Personal Finance Analyst, interactive investor, says: “The decision to hold interest rates was a no-brainer for the Bank of England (BoE). Inflation is at 3% and is expected to creep even higher in the near future, fuelled by higher utility bills from April, while wage growth remains strong, with the latest inflation labour market data showing that real wages continue to outstrip inflation.

“And that’s even before factoring in President Donald Trump’s tariff wars, which could push prices up even further, even if they are not directly imposed on the UK, because they add to supply chain costs.

“When the BoE will cut interest rates next remains the burning question. The financial markets are pointing to May - although there are no guarantees. The BoE would prefer to cut the base rate in response to easing inflationary pressure, but a string of disappointing economic data could force its hand, with GDP growth - or the lack thereof - remaining a key concern.

“Another layer of complexity for the UK’s central bank is that it takes up to 18 months for interest rate changes to have their full effect - meaning monetary policy needs to anticipate the state of the economy at that time. This is tricky to accomplish at the best of times, let alone amid the current period of heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty.”

What does this mean for you?

“For Britons, the decision to hold interest rates means mortgage rates, credit card rates, and loan rates could remain elevated for longer. However, inflation is also a significant burden on households, and the BoE argues that cutting rates too soon risks undoing the progress made in crushing rapid price rises.

“Those with cash savings will welcome the hold - but the best savings rates appear to be on borrowed time. Barring any economic shocks, the only likely direction for interest rates is downward, which means Britons are set to earn even less on their savings in the future.

“The simple message for savers is to act quickly to secure the best deals before they disappear. Those who can afford to lock away their money for at least five years or more should consider investing for the potential of long-term, inflation-beating returns that far outstrip current savings rates.”