Best cash Isa is from Post Office

The Post Office, where the deposit taker is Bank of Ireland, has launched a new version of its Premier Cash Isa paying 1.8 per cent tax-free.

It makes it the top easy -access rate for savers looking to transfer their cash Isas from their current providers.

The Premier Cash Isa 5 rate includes a 0.9 percentage point bonus payable for the first eighteen months you are in the accounts. You are limited to two withdrawals from the account in any tax-year which runs from April 6 to April 5.

On fixed rate cash Isas the best one-year deal comes from Post Office at 1.9 per cent, while Virgin, Britannia and Aldermore Bank all pay 1.85 per cent.

For two years the top deals include Aldermore at 2.15 per cent and Halifax at 2.1 per cent.

On easy-access savings accounts top rates include BM Savings Online Reward 4 at 1.7 per cent before tax (1.36 per cent after tax) and Coventry BS Online Saver 5 at 1.6 per cent (1.28 per cent) but both limit you to four withdrawals a year.

Skipton Bonus Saver 5 and Kent Reliance Easy Access accounts both pay 1.5 per cent (1.2 per cent) with no withdrawal restrictions. On fixed rate bonds you can earn 2 per cent (1.6 per cent) for one year with BM Savings or 2.3 per cent (1.84 per cent) with Close Brothers for two years.