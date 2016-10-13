The best discounts for the over-60s

Whether you are eating out, shopping or enjoying a day out there are plenty of discounts to tempt older customers. Make sure you aren’t missing out with our round up of the best deals.

Cut the cost of retirement hobbies

Days out

A discounted senior membership deal is offered to the over 60s who have been a member of the National Trust for five years out of the last 10. It’s £51.48 a year for an individual over 60s membership, compared to £69 for a standard adult. A joint over 60s membership is £82.50, compared to £114 for a standard joint membership. Call the Supporter Services Centre on 0344 800 1895 for more information. Museums and attractions: Many museums and attractions will offer discounts so it’s always worth asking. For example, entry to Longleat Safari Park, House and Gardens is £26.73 for over-60s if you book online, compared to £29.70 for standard adults. Meanwhile, adults visiting the Beamish Open Air Museum pay £19 while over-60s pay £14, and you can return for free for a whole year.

Eating out

pubs also offer senior menus at reduced prices and with smaller portions. You don’t have to be retired to take advantage of the many short-term 2-4-1 restaurant vouchers available online, or to sign up for a Tastecard which offers 50% off food or 2-4-1 meals at more than 6,200 UK restaurants (currently £1 membership for 60 days). Tastecard also offers up to 40% off at the cinema and discounts for other excursions too. With the best deals often limited to daytime or midweek, those that are retired may be better placed to take advantage.

Entertainment

Cinemas usually offer concessionary rates for older viewers while some do specific discounted screenings.

This smaller chain, which has cinemas across London and in major cities, offers membership packages. For £45 a year, retired members get four tickets for screenings in Picture House’s regional cinemas plus £2 off further tickets at any cinema. Added perks are priority booking and 10% off food and drink. The Retired Member Plus package costs £85, offering the same perks but with eight free tickets. Prices rise to £50 and £95 respectively for the London-based cinemas. Vue: Vue offers Senior Screenings at selected cinemas for a discounted price. You need to be over 60 and although there is no free popcorn, you do get a cuppa and a biscuit.

Theatres very often offer discounted rates for senior citizens so it’s always worth asking before you book tickets.

Shopping

In addition to a free eye test, customers aged 60 also qualify for 25% off glasses and lenses. Wyevale Garden Centres: The Garden Club loyalty scheme is available to all customers but over 60s get double points on Tuesdays.

Sport and exercise

Watching Premiership football is notoriously expensive but the discounts for retired fans are impressive. Season tickets at Manchester United start at £532, but for over-65s prices start at £266. Gym, swimming, racquet sports and exercise classes: Check out your local leisure centre for off-peak or pensioner discounts. It may well work out much cheaper than a standard gym membership.

Travel

Every pensioner gets free bus travel when they reach female state pension age and London residents over 60 get free travel across the capital with the Freedom Pass. However, if you want to see more of the UK there are plenty of discounted travel options on offer.