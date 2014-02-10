Best savings rates and top cash Isa from Yorkshire BS

Yorkshire Building Society has launched a fixed-rate cash Isa at a tax-free 2 per cent fixed until 31 July 2015.

It is the best short-term fixed deal and also available from its brands, Chelsea and Barnsley building societies.

The top one year rate comes from Britannia, part of the Co-op Bank, at 1.85 per cent

On easy access cash Isas Britannia pays 1.75 per cent , Kent Reliance 1.7 per cent and National Counties Building Society and Metro Bank both 1.65 per cent.

On taxable accounts, the top easy access rate at 1.5 per cent before tax (1.2 per cent after) comes from AA Internet Saver following cuts to new savers from both Kent Reliance and Tesco Bank last week. Britannia Select Saver 4 also pays 1.5 per cent (1.2 per cent) but limits you to four withdrawals a year. Kent Reliance now pays 1.45 per cent (1.16 per cent) to new savers opening its easy-access account.

On fixed rate deals Post Office pays 1.8 per cent (1.44 per cent) for 12 months and National Counties Building Society 1.76 per cent (1.41 per cent). BM Savings, part of Halifax, Kent Reliance, Principality Building Society. Aldermore Bank and Investec all pay 1.75 per cent (1.4 per cent) for one year.

Yorkshire Building Society and its subsidiaries pay 2 per cent (1.6 per cent) for 18 months while for two years you can earn 2.25 per cent (1.8 per cent) with Post Office or 2.21 per cent (1.76 per cent) with National Counties Building Society.