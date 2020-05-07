Is bitcoin about to surge above $10,000 again?

Bitcoin has roared ahead to trade at $9,200 as bulls target a $10,000 breakthrough for next week.

With bitcoin block rewards paid to incentivise miners (the network’s book keepers) halving next week, against a tentative risk-on backdrop in other asset classes, the leading digital currency may well be set fair for future advance.

The reward of 12.5 bitcoins paid to miners for verifying a block of transactions is set to half to 6.25 on 11 May.

The exact time is determined by the algorithm that sets halving to occur every 210,000 blocks, which means the next event takes place when block 630,000 is mined.

At the time of writing that is scheduled to arrive at approximately 01:30 Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) on 11 May. Halving takes place every four years.

The halving mechanism should see bitcoin reach an inflation rate of zero by 2140. Block rewards began at 50 BTC when the bitcoin “genesis block” was mined on 3 January 2009.

Previous halvings have led to substantial prices increases, albeit not immediately. Indeed, on the past two occasions the price actually fell in the immediate wake of halving activation, which could be accounted for by traders “selling the news”.

Here’s what has happened to the bitcoin price in previous halvings

Let’s look at how the price has moved after the two previous halving events, which took place on 28 November 2012 (priced: $12.22; reward: 25 BTC) and 9 July 2016. (price: $657.61; reward 12.5 BTC).

After the 2012 halving the price went on to reach a high of $1,142 on 30 November 2013.

In the second halving, the price appreciation was similarly spectacular, touching an intraday high of $19,989 on 17 December 2017.

For what it’s worth, the two historic halvings saw the bitcoin price return register 9,245% and 2,938%, respectively, in those cycles.

Received wisdom has it that constrained supply should be positive for bitcoin, assuming demand is stable or rising.

That being so, should bitcoin watchers, or those tempted to make a small speculative investment, consider doing so at this point, or wait for the near-term noise to pass to allow the post halving short-term dip phenomenon to pass? Or alternatively, to continue not to touch bitcoin with a barge poll!

Does stock-to-flow modelling a guide to bitcoin’s price future?

Those holding bitcoin – and the supporters of the halving bull case – are apt to cite stock-to-flow (SF) modelling to predict where the next price peak might be, if there is one.

Used widely in commodity analysis, SF is an attempt to measure scarcity by determining the ratio of the stock of an asset to its flow of new production.

As the chart below shows, $100,000 is a widely cited bitcoin price projection derived from the model for the four-year halving cycle high point.