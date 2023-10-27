Bond Watch: Bill Ackman thinks bonds are finally ready to rise

Welcome to interactive investor’s ‘Bond Watch’ series, covering the latest market and economic news – as well as analysis – that is relevant to bond investors.

Our goal is to make the notoriously complicated world of bond investing simpler, by analysing the week’s most important news and distilling it into a short, useful and accessible article for DIY investors.

Here’s what you need to know this week.

Bill Ackman cashes out his bond short

Pershing Square investment trust manager Bill Ackman is well known for making bold investment calls on the direction of bond prices and interest rates, by using derivatives, alongside owning a concentrated portfolio of high-quality shares.

One of his recent bets has been that long-dated US Treasury bond yields would rise as a result of bond prices falling. His view was that inflation would be higher for longer and long bonds did not currently reflect that trend.

His trade worked out – US 30-year bond yields have risen from 4% to 5% over the past three months. Ackman has now cashed out his trade which, according to the Financial Times, has netted him $200 million (£165 million) in profits.

Ackman said on X (formerly Twitter): “There is too much risk in the world to remain short bonds at current long-term rates. The economy is slowing faster than recent data suggests.”

His view is that economic pain will force central banks to reassess interest rate rises, which would be good news for bond prices. There could also be a “flight to safety”, with investors buying the safest government bonds, if there is economic pain in 2024.

US long-dated government bonds fall in value this year