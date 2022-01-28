Interactive Investor

Britons ‘spooked’ by rising cost of living

28th January 2022 15:38

Myron Jobson from interactive investor

 interactive investor comments on ONS inflation rate estimates for UK household groups.

  • In December 2021 high-income households have experienced similar inflation (5.5%) to the low-income households (5.3%), but this hides differences at the lower level, according to the ONS.
  • High-income households’ experience of inflation is being driven by rising transport costs, on which they spend a larger proportion of their expenditure when compared with low-income households, while for low-income households housing-related costs are more of a factor.
  • Retired and non-retired households have experienced similar inflation rates since the April 2021, with both at 5.4% in December 2021.

Myron Jobson, Personal Finance Campaigner, interactive investor, says: “Consumers are outright spooked by the escalating cost of living. Even in the first half of 2021, when we conducted the fieldwork for our latest Great British Retirement Survey of 10,000 consumers, two in five (39%) of respondents said their biggest financial concern was the rising cost of living. Only falls in the value of stocks and shares rank higher (cited by 48% of respondents). This sentiment is held most among non-retired respondents (42% versus 34% among retirees).

“The abrupt Covid-linked rise in inflation has deepened inequality in the UK - further exacerbating the gap that widened by the 2008 credit crunch. One inflation number doesn’t fit all – everyone has their own personal inflation number. Some people may spend a larger proportion of their income on heating their home, on eating out, or on petrol. While high-income and low-income households have experienced similar annual inflation rates since 2014, the impact of the rising cost of living and the loss of purchasing power is felt most by those on low-income households living on a tight budget with little room to spare more.

“The cost-of-living situation is set to bite hardest in spring, with energy bills set to rise by up to 50% while millions will see an increase in the cost of broadband, TV and landline services as well as mobile contracts. It is worth keeping track of your spending habits to try to ensure that you remain financially afloat amid the escalating cost of living. If you don’t have a budget, now is a good time to start one.”

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Four of America’s most famous companies: buy, hold or sell?

about 5 hours ago

Your vote counts: where to put your cross at these FTSE 100 AGMs

about 7 hours ago

Stockwatch: speculative intrigue if you are up for a gamble

about 4 hours ago

Ian Cowie: six of the best trusts that have stood the test of time

1 day ago

Why Bill Ackman just took a massive punt on Netflix

1 day ago

Scottish Mortgage sell-off: how should investors respond?

2 days ago

12 funds for the £10,000 income challenge in 2022

2 days ago

Shares to protect against persistently high inflation

2 days ago

11 investment trusts to earn £10,000 income in 2022

3 days ago

Baillie Gifford gives its opinion on the US tech crash

3 days ago