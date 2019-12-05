Buyers love Daily Mail shares on potential profits boom

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

Against the backdrop of structural decline in print media, the consumer arm grew revenues by 2% to £672 million in today's annual results. Underlying profits growth of 18% was driven by Mail Online and the inclusion of the now wholly-owned DailyMailTV.

B2B revenues also grew 2% on an underlying basis to £738 million, with declines in property information and energy information offset by stronger performances for EdTech and Events & Exhibitions. The division's operating profits declined by 8% to £117 million.

Across the group, adjusted profit of £145 million was 19% higher on an underlying basis and 5% above consensus forecasts. Bottom-line profits were 21% lower at £145 million due to the inclusion of one-off gains in the previous year's results.

Shares rose another 3% to 825p today after the company's guidance for 2020 pointed to broadly stable revenues and an operating profit margin around 10%. This is despite a lack of visibility in the advertising market and expected continued decline in circulation volumes.

JP Morgan Cazenove retained its overweight stance and 950p price target after what it described as a “transformational” year for the group.

The better-than-expected results and share price performance continue to repay the faith of investors following the grim headlines generated by crushing falls for the share price in the wake of 2017 and 2018 results.

This prompted the company to address criticism about the sprawling nature of its portfolio of business-to-business assets, with DMGT's Euromoney disposal followed by a £642 million windfall from the sale of a 30% stake in Zoopla owner ZPG in 2018.

Morgan Stanley, which has a price target of 900p, believes the company's balance sheet - bolstered by about £700 million of acquisition firepower following the recent sale of energy industry data unit Genscape - has the potential to enhance earnings per share by as much as 30-40%.

They added:

“The company though is adopting a measured approach to acquisitions and is emphasising investment in 2020.”

