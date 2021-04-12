Chart of the week: is there an opportunity in the Credit Suisse fallout?

Major Swiss bank Credit Suisse (SIX:CSGN) is being caught up in the recent well-publicised Archegos hedge fund affair, which imploded spectacularly to land the bank with multi-billion dollar losses (and counting).

The continuing fall-out from this sad tale is the departure of several top risk management officials – and a severe markdown in the share price by a quarter.

There may well be other highly leveraged hedge funds lurking out there that could expose major banks to additional huge losses.

Whenever there is a bank crisis, it is typically when they become over-leveraged, such as in the US Savings and Loan Crisis from 1985–1995, which decimated bank shares at the time.

I like to think that bankers aren't stupid, but some of them have their moments. A common flaw is having an infinite variety of creative ways to lose money at certain times.

So does this markdown present a great buying opportunity, or will buyers be catching a falling knife?