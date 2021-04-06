Chart of the week: I expect this bank share to double in value

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

This chart displays another huge momentum divergence and also a rounded 'saucer bottom' – both of which usually herald a very sharp reversal once the low is in. And the Corona Crash low a year ago should be the final selling exhaustion that usually appears at the end of a very long bear trend.

My first major target is the €20 area. After that, I have targets at around 38, 55 and 70 euros over the next phase that should last many months, if not years. Latest trade is €10, and only a sustained move below the €7 level would cause me to amend my stance.

I am adding it to my Buy Low, Sell High list.

John Burford is the author of the definitive text on his trading method, Tramline Trading. He is also a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

