Charting for beginner investors: recognising patterns

How good are you at pattern recognition? I’m not talking about wallpaper or chintz – which you’ve probably chucked out years ago; I’m thinking money and forensics. Believe me, the UK Metropolitan Police has a dedicated department in Lambeth working on the subject – mainly fingerprints and facial recognition. Technical analysts have focused on the subject for a lot longer, in fact for at least 100 years. Why, you ask.

Underpinning their research is the idea that history repeats itself – not exactly, but that it leaves hints along the way in the form market price action takes. Whoever does the cooking at home will agree: when the price of onions soars (which it does regularly) you might either switch to garlic or do without. It’s a question of speed, percentage moves, and need.

Technical analysts monitor all of the above and believe that certain chart patterns reaffirm existing trends, or warn of an impending turn in sentiment – continuation patterns versus reversal patterns. These are usually interchangeable in bull or bear markets, being a mirror image of each other. Here, I shall focus on rising prices, but the reverse is valid - if perhaps swifter and more dramatic.

The simplest continuation pattern is a rectangle (and sometimes a square) - horizontal support and resistance over an indefinite period of time. Seen ideally in a uptrend, or bull trend, think of it as one of the staircase steps taking you higher; the treads mustn’t be too shallow and the risers not too high. Steady as she goes, that’s what we like. On a break above/below the pattern, to calculate the so-called measured price target, you measure the height of the rectangle, and then possibly its width.