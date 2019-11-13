Coca-Cola HBC: A low-profile bargain

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

The sell-off has been a rare hiccup for a stock that's still risen more than 138% since the start of 2015. Having joined the London market and the FTSE 100 Index in 2013, the company is now among the top 50 biggest stocks with a valuation of over £8.5 billion.

UBS said the recent weakness had left Coca-Cola HBC with a 2020 price/earnings multiple of 17.2x, which at a 21.1% discount to the European consumer staples sector was attractive given the company's capability to "deliver top-quartile growth in Q4 and 2020".

Credit Suisse, which has a price target of 3,000p, added that this discount to the wider sector was now at its widest since 2012.

The potential for a re-rating comes after the company said it had gained or maintained share in the majority of its markets in the third quarter. CEO Zoran Bogdanovic added he was confident that 2019 will show a year of "solid top-line growth and good margin expansion".

The group has existed in its current form since 2000, when the Hellenic Bottling Company acquired Coca-Cola Beverages. As a partner of Coca-Cola Company, it bottles, sells and distributes the world's most recognised soft drink along with Coca Cola Light, Sprite, Fanta and a range of other sparkling, juice and energy drinks.

Selling more than 2 billion unit cases every year, the company has operations in 28 countries including Ireland, Russia and Nigeria.

