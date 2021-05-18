Coming soon: The ii Family Money Show
18th May 2021 13:04
Join ii Family Money Ambassador Gabby Logan as she speaks to famous faces about the role money has played in their family life and professional success.
Gabby will also get expert tips to help you get to grips with your own finances.
There'll be a new episode every month, so subscribe and follow The ii Family Money Show on the interactive investor YouTube channel, in your usual podcast app and at https://www.ii.co.uk/ii-podcasts to make sure you don't miss out.
The ii Family Money Show is brought to you by interactive investor.
