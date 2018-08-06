Commodities Focus: Will the copper rout ever stop?

Copper prices are subdued again as more talks on tariffs hit the markets. A big reason for concern for the industrial metal is the weakening on the CNY (Chinese Yuan). For firms to buy industrial metals and any product for that matter, it is getting more and more expensive as the USD/CNY pair strengthens.

Just recently, China's move to place retaliatory tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. goods took place and this clearly shows they are not backing down from a trade war. The scale of the situation is shown in the fact that China imported 432,944 tonnes of copper concentrate from the United States in 2017, its eight-biggest supplier according to Chinese customs data (Reuters). China is also said to be the world's largest consumer of the metal, accounting for half of all consumption.

Looking closer to home, all of the biggest UK listed miners have been struggling. KAZ Minerals has fallen heavily but let's not forget the company announced a new acquisition. BHP Billiton has also struggled and Rio Tinto has fallen 10% since 24th July alone. The important thing to watch out for now is when is the price 'too low'?

I have highlighted a few areas on the chart where buyers and sellers have exchanged the most amount of contracts at price. This (for me) represents where buyers and sellers are happy to meet and conduct business. We have rejected a downside more recently but if we get more information about LME warehouse data increasing and lower sales volume we could breach it.

The chart also has volume data along the bottom - if there are areas where price is supported on high volume this can also be an indication that the market may be bottoming out. As such, the next few weeks are pivotal.

