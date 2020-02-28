Commodities outlook: Could oil hit $26 as investors buy gold?

The markets are in dangerous territory as the coronavirus risk-off theme deepens. Stock markets are selling off everywhere and, crucially, sectors that use commodities are grinding to a halt. The travel industry has been especially hard hit, and this affects oil, while manufacturing in China has slowed dramatically, pushing copper and iron ore prices lower.

The issue is now not mainland China but contagion in Europe and the US. China seems to have things under control if you believe media reports, but in countries like Italy and France, this issue is just getting started.

Looking at the weekly oil chart below, you can see we have moved into the next price distribution lower. The price has moved away from the mean value area (represented by the bell curve in red), putting the $42.49 per barrel support zone in focus.

If that level breaks, then the price could move back to the lows seen in early 2016 of $26.05 per barrel on the futures contract. The key thing to watch out for is any intervention from OPEC. As the price is dropping to historical support levels, they may need to curb supply to deal with the lack of demand from the worst affected areas.