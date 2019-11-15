Commodities outlook: Crucial price points for oil and copper

The outlook for commodities has been heavily weighted toward the US-China trade deal of late. Now, China says that the trade war which started with tariffs should end with their removal.

The tone between the two economic superpowers is a positive one still. As some US representatives confirmed yesterday, the two nations are having a dialogue on a daily basis to push the talks forward before Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping meet in London in early December.

On the oil front, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent crude slumped after OPEC said it is not willing to increase production cuts, although Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would prefer if all the OPEC nations would adhere to the current ones.

Some analysts suggest this is due to the upcoming Saudi Aramco IPO. If the Saudi's keep cutting production, it will make the share placement less valuable. Moving on to the API's and Department of Energy stats, which were mixed this week. The main take away from both reports was the fact that US oil production has reached record levels once again.

Looking at the daily futures chart below, the price has been making higher highs and higher lows, but the $57.87 per barrel level has been tough resistance to crack. On the lower timeframes, the picture looks worse as $57.50 per barrel has been rejected five times in the last week. The key levels to look out for are a break of $58 per barrel and on the downside a break of $56.26 per barrel would confirm the bearish tone.