Commodities outlook: Find out what's really moving prices

The general landscape in commodities markets has been interesting this week. A lower dollar has not spurred the bulls too much as the global economic slowdown story has capped potential gains.

Last week we had the trade meeting between China and the US in Washington. Things went well between the two nations, but no deal was reached. Instead, the two superpowers are set to meet in Chile next month at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting to sign a "Phase one" deal. The tone of the talks was said to be positive, with China stating they are to boost agricultural purchases. However, since the meeting, it has been said there are conditions attached.

On the oil markets, WTI has taken a hit this week as Turkey and Syria seem to be de-escalating the issues at the border. Turkey said yesterday it would allow Kurdish forces some time to leave the area before it may start attacking the area again. Incidentally, there have been some witness accounts of more violence despite the ceasefire.

Away from conflict, both the Department of Energy (DoE) and American Petroleum Institute (API) inventory levels produced a surprise build this week. After bad weather in the US, it seems the refineries are playing catch up and producing more oil.

Chatter in the market suggests OPEC may pre-emptively add to cuts instead of waiting until next year. There are certainly risks to demand, as the current outlook for 2019 oil demand won’t even reach 900,000 barrels per day, and 2020 looks no better with US slowing and China missing on their GDP estimates last night.

Looking at the daily WTI futures contract below, you can see that the support level of $50.60 per barrel was not even tested. Now the rumour mill is churning, the price is starting to move toward the $54.84 per barrel value area.

In line with this level is the value area represented by the volume profile indicator on the right-hand side of the chart. This shows the price where most contracts have been traded. You can see the peak of the bell curve is near where the price is at the moment.

These levels act as a magnet for the price, and we might find some intraday resistance there. The price may consolidate around this level as traders await more information from OPEC.