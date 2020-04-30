Commodities outlook: is the gold and copper rally over?

Gold has been moving higher in recent sessions, but the rate of acceleration has slowed somewhat as the price gets closer to important yearly high resistance levels.

In terms of the fundamental picture and the current risk environment, traders and investors are gathering more information about the potential dates each country could open up their economies again.

Italy, which was one of the worst affected has already started to open up some shops and schools. The US President Donald Trump has also laid down guidelines for some states looking to resume some normal services by the middle of next month.

These include a three-day decline of hospitalisation rates and employers performing temperature checks.

The US Federal Reserve continues to support markets with open-ended bond buying. At the moment this only includes government bonds, but there have been comments from US central bankers that one day they could consider corporate paper too.

Just yesterday, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) kept rates on hold at 0.00 - 0.25%, with all FOMC members unanimously agreeing.

During the press conference Fed chairman Jerome Powell said the unemployment rate could hit double figures, which is consistent with White House economic advisor Kevin Hasset's claim that the rate could be as high as 16-20% by the end of June. In February it was 3.4- 3.5%.

Looking closer at the gold 4-hour chart below, you can see that the price has failed to test the $1,788.8 per ounce high in the futures contract.

This has resulted in a lower high being printed, which means the support zone of note is at $1,661.6 per ounce. If this level breaks on the downside, it would complete a bearish pattern and the price could be heading to lower levels.

Of course, this would be negated if the bulls stepped back in and push the price to the main wave high on the chart. Also, trading volume seems to have tailed off in recent sessions, and there appears to be a lack of conviction from buyers at these elevated levels. The market may be waiting for the next catalyst to break the highs.