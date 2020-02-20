Commodities outlook: Gold glitters, but no support for copper

In macro markets, something amazing is going on with the traditional correlations traders and investors watch. Gold, stocks and the US dollar are all rising together, despite being assets which normally diverge.

There are key reasons for this. One is the outflow of capital from Asia due to coronavirus fears.

At the end of the day, investors are still looking for yield. There is not much out there in other major nations so the US dollar and US assets are winning the race. The rise in gold also really shows at the same time the risks that are still present in the markets too.



Gold has broken out of the chart pattern below and just recently took out the previous wave high of $1,613.3 per ounce. If there is a pullback then the top of the pattern could be used as support, which often happens, but also the psychological $1,600 per ounce could come into play.



Above these current levels, there is not much traffic on the way to the all-time high of $1,923.7 per ounce. $1,683.8 per ounce was a sticky level back between August 2011 and May 2012 and beyond that $1,800 per ounce was also used as a support and resistance zone.