Coronavirus fears trigger the worst week for global stock markets since 2008 crisis

While the market appears to be in state of panic, smaller retail investors generally appear to have continued to buy

Global stock markets have seen their worst week since the 2008 global financial crisis, as fears about the spread of coronavirus strengthen.

Thursday (27 February) saw heavy selling in the US, with all major US indices closing multiple percentage points down. The S&P 500 closed 4.4% down, continuing a six-day losing streak.

That leaves the index around 12% down from its previous high, meaning it is firmly in “correction territory” (defined as a 10% fall from a previous high).

Futures markets, at the time of writing, suggest the US is due for further falls once the market opens.

The UK also continued to suffer large falls. At the time of writing, the FTSE 100 was down over 3.8% on the day, having been down almost 4.5% at one point during the morning’s trading. The blue-chip index has lost more than 10% over the week.

The more domestically focused FTSE 250 also shed 3.8%, meaning it is now down over 13% since the start of the week.

Asian markets also suffered heavy losses, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 down almost 3.7%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index 2.4% and the Shanghai Composite Index 3.7%.

Predictably, investors have rushed to safe-haven assets, such as government bonds. US 10-year bonds are now yielding at just 1.2%. UK 10-year bonds, or gilts, have also rallied, with yields now sitting at just 0.4%.

The fears are primarily based on the rapid rise of new cases outside China. While the number of cases within China has stabilised, there is now an acceleration of cases globally. Yesterday (27 February) saw global cases rise by 1,359, an increase from the 911 daily average over the previous five days.

Of those 1,359 cases, 433 were within China, suggesting a stabilisation of new cases within China. However, non-China cases rose by 926, suggesting significant acceleration. As Pantheon Macroeconomics notes: “In one line: New cases outside China [are] accelerating rapidly.”