Day in the life of a chief investment officer: Artemis’ Paras Anand
We get exclusive access to Artemis’ London office to find out what a day in the life of a chief investment officer is really like.
interactive investor's Sam Benstead gets exclusive access to Artemis’ London office to find out what a day in the life of a chief investment officer (CIO) is really like.
Paras Anand, who joined Artemis as CIO in 2022, tells Sam about his typical day, and shows him around the office.
He speaks about the role of a CIO in overseeing a team of fund managers, what meetings and decisions he makes throughout the day, and how he spends his free time outside the office.
