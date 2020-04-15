Deadline extension for Personal Finance Teacher of the Year Award

Deadline extended until September 2020 - for the chance to win cash for your school email editor@moneywise.co.uk to nominate a teacher

With disruption to traditional teaching, and home schooling thrown into the mix, Moneywise magazine has extended the deadline for nominations for the Personal Finance Teacher of the Year Award, sponsored by interactive investor, until September 2020 (see terms and conditions).

And in recognition of the ‘new normal’, with parents and carers now having to take a lead in educating their children, interactive investor has launched a ‘Family Financial Education Award’, with a prize pot of up to £5,000 for parents and carers who have best educated their children about money matters.

Personal Finance Teacher of the Year Award

The prize pot is £24,000, and last year there were prizes for primary and secondary schools, and a separate ‘judges award.’

Rachel Rickard Straus Editor of Moneywise said: “With many livelihoods under serious strain at the moment, money management could all too easily – and understandably – become taboo. But it’s times like this that can really underscore the importance of good financial education so we can have a better relationship with money when it comes to budgeting and planning.

“We know that there are teachers up and down the country transforming the futures of their students, whether through designated personal finance lessons or money lessons slipped into other classes or school activities. Traditional lessons might have stopped – but teachers are still working hard. Please help us find, reward and celebrate them.”

New award – the interactive investor Family Financial Education Award

Moira O’Neill, Head of Personal Finance, interactive investor, says: “Learning has always been a team effort by teachers and parents, but it is even more so now that home learning is on the agenda and parents are having to get more hands on with learning than ever before. So, it makes sense to introduce a new award this year for parents and carers who have best taught children and teens about money.

“Money lessons can be brought into all sorts of home learning, from maths, to food tech by adding up the cost of ingredients, all the way through to Citizenship. Whether you decide to have a home ‘tuck shop’, or count up all the loose change behind the sofa, there’s plenty of fun ways to help kids get to grips with money. In tough economic times, money (or lack of) can be scary for children, but if you can make it manageable and teach children some good budgeting concepts, it can go a long way.”

With a prize pot of up to £5,000, there will be £250 individual cash prizes for up to 20 households who have best educated children and teens about money matters. Parents/ carers just need to submit their lesson planning and/ or examples of the children’s work/ a supporting statement, to editorial@ii.co.uk.

Richard Wilson, Chief Executive, interactive investor says: “These awards recognise innovative, relevant and fun personal finance lessons which can set students up for a healthier financial future. We’d like to see as many entries as possible. Last year the entries from teachers were so inspiring that we doubled the prize pot for winning schools to £24,000 – and we’re honouring that again this year.

“Last year’s winners included a teacher who shared her wedding bar tab in a personal finance lesson, and another who enabled students to create a ‘micro society’ from scratch – including taxes and civil servants. One primary school developed their own currency for students. We look forward to seeing this year’s entries – please spread the word. It’s a great accolade for those teachers who are setting the bar, with some meaningful cash prizes for schools.

“And with parents picking up more of the educating slack this year, we’d also like to recognise those parents who are going the extra mile and helping teach their kids about money – a lot of our attitudes towards money start at home. We look forward to seeing the entries.”

Competition Terms and Conditions

Personal Finance Teacher of the Year Award

The competition is open to all qualified teachers employed at a primary or secondary school in the United Kingdom, but nominations can be made by anyone who is resident in the UK (including parents, guardians and pupils).



How to enter:

Nominations can be made by anyone (including parents, guardians and pupils) who is resident in the UK. They should be emailed to editor@moneywise.co.uk before 17.00 on 3 September 2020 with the teacher’s name, and the name and address of the school.

Teachers will then be contacted and asked to submit at least one lesson plan for a personal finance lesson and a supporting statement by 14 September 2020.



Teachers can also nominate themselves by sending at least one lesson plan for a personal finance lesson and a supporting statement to editor@moneywise.co.uk by 14 September 2020, along with their name, the name and address of the school and their email address and telephone number. The first 250 teachers who submit an entry for themselves will each receive a £50 Amazon voucher.

Only one entry may be submitted by any person.

Moneywise reserves the right, with or without cause, to withdraw and amend the competition and/or to amend these terms and conditions at any time without notice.

interactive investor Family Financial Education Award

Entries for the interactive investor Family Financial Education Award can be submitted by parents, and carers who are resident in the UK and are educating children up to age 17.

How to enter:

Only one entry per household is allowed. Employees of interactive investor and Moneywise (and their connected persons) are not permitted to enter.

interactive investor reserves the right, with or without cause, to withdraw and amend the competition and/or to amend these terms and conditions at any time without notice.

The prize – teacher award:

The following prizes will be awarded to schools:

Personal Finance Teacher of the Year (primary school)

Personal Finance Teacher of the Year (secondary school)

Runner-up prizes, Judges' Awards and Highly Commended prizes may be awarded at the judges' discretion. The full prize money will total £24,000.



All prize money will be awarded to the school.



The prize – interactive investor family money award

For the parents or carers who have best taught children (up to age 17) about finances

There will be a prize pot of up to £5,000; with £250 per household to be distributed across up to 20 households.

Prizes for best lesson plan/ examples of good home learning, best learning outcomes.

Parents/ carers can submit lesson plans and or/ supporting statements, examples of their children’s learning, and any other examples of work, including filmed clips from home lessons, and anything else which demonstrates good home learning.



Winner selection and notification – personal finance teacher of the year award:

The winners will be selected by a panel of judges selected by Moneywise Publishing Limited during October 2020. Judging will be on the basis of the lesson plans and supporting statements supplied in connection with nominations.



The winners will be notified by mail, telephone or in person as soon as reasonably practicable after the judges have made their decisions. The notification will include details of how the prize can be claimed. In the event that a winner does not accept their prize, Moneywise Publishing Limited reserves the right to select an alternative winner.



The prizes will be presented at an awards ceremony in London on a date to be confirmed.



Winner selection and notification – interactive investor family money award

The winners will be selected by a panel of judges selected by Interactive investor Services Limited during October 2020. Judging will be on the basis of the lesson plans and/ or supporting statements, and examples of good home learning, supplied in connection with applications.



The winners will be notified by mail, telephone or in person as soon as reasonably practicable after the judges have made their decisions. The notification will include details of how the prize can be claimed. In the event that a winner does not accept their prize, Interactive Investor Services Limited reserves the right to select an alternative winner.



The prizes will be presented at an awards ceremony in London on a date to be confirmed.



Personal Details – personal finance teacher of the year award:

The winners consent to the use by Moneywise Publishing Limited of the winner's name, and school name and town/City, for the sole purposes of announcing the winners. By claiming the prizes, all winners consent to the same.



Winners consent to their photos, names and the name of their school being used in Moneywise Magazine. By claiming the prizes, all winners consent to the same.



Winners consent to their photos, names and the name of their school being used by other media unconnected with Moneywise. By claiming the prizes, all winners consent to the same.



By allowing their nominations to be considered by the judges, all participants agree to be bound by these terms and confirm that the decision of Moneywise Publishing Limited is binding. All (if any) personal data contained in nominations will be processed in accordance with Moneywise Publishing Limited’s privacy policy here.



The competition will be governed by English law and entrants to the competition submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.



Personal Details – interactive investor family money award:

The winners consent to the use by interactive investor services Limited of the winner's name, and town/City, for the sole purposes of announcing the winners. By claiming the prizes, all winners consent to the same.



Winners consent to their photos, names and the name of their town/city being used by interactive investor, on its website and also potentially in the magazines it publishes. By claiming the prizes, all winners consent to the same.



By allowing their nominations to be considered by the judges, all participants agree to be bound by these terms and confirm that the decision of interactive investor services Limited is binding. All (if any) personal data contained in nominations will be processed in accordance with Interactive Investor Services Limited’s privacy policy here.

The competition will be governed by English law and entrants to the competition submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.



Promoter – personal finance teacher of the year award:

The competition is run by Moneywise Publishing Limited, 201 Deansgate, Manchester M3 3NW.



Promoter – interactive investor family money award:

The competition is run by Interactive Investor Services Limited, Exchange Court, Duncombe Street, Leeds LS1 4AX.

