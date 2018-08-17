Deal of the week: three-month Readly digital magazines subscription for 99p
Avid readers can obtain a three-month subscription to digital magazine app Readly for just 99p.
What’s the deal exactly?
Digital magazine app Readly is a subscription service that offers unlimited access to digital editions of popular magazines for a monthly fee of £7.99.
However, the service is offering three months unlimited access to its digital magazine library for just 99p. This includes Moneywise’s very own monthly magazine.
Why should I care?
Readly has a superb range of magazines on offer including: OK!, Hello!, Closer, Heat, Vogue, Psychologies and Women’s Health, Autocar, T3, Stuff, What Car, Time and, of course, Moneywise.
If you’re already a regular buyer of magazines, this could be a great money-saving alternative. You can download the app on tablet or phone and read the aforementioned titles immediately.
In total, Readly says it has 3,292 titles available for you to read. Membership can be shared with up to four other family members.
What’s the catch?
This deal doesn’t last long – you have to sign up by 19 August to get the 99p price for three months.
Make sure if you only want to pay 99p to cancel the subscription in your final month. Otherwise, you’ll be charged the full £7.99 a month when the initial deal period expires. You can, however, cancel at any time.
What are the other options?
The alternative to Readly is to pop down to the newsagents and just buy magazines in the usual way!
Moneywise also offers annual magazine subscriptions for just £31.60.
Where can I find out more?
Visit the Readly website to obtain the deal. Hurry, though, as it is a limited-time offer.
