Dividend growth to slump to lowest rate in a decade in 2020

Across the whole index, companies have largely been reluctant to cut their dividend so far. Mould puts this down to companies being aware of the importance of dividends in today’s low-interest rate world and the need to accommodate investors looking for yield.

But, Mould warns: “Management must be careful that they are not over-paying and under-investing to curry short-term favour to the long-term detriment of their business’ competitive position and therefore its ability to generate cash and offer dividends.”

Top 10 dividend payers

At the same time, the companies with the 10 largest forecast yields have an even lower dividend cover, an expected 1.44x.

Of the ten largest dividend payers, only M&G has a dividend cover ratio above 2x. The second-best dividend cover is Aviva, at 1.84x.

According to Mould, “The lowly earnings cover partly reflects the lofty expected pay-outs at a trio of house builders, Taylor Wimpey, Barratt Developments and Persimmon. The good news is that all three have net cash balance sheets with which to reassure shareholders, even if earnings cover looks lower than ideal.”

Standard Life Aberdeen has the worst forecast dividend cover, at 0.87x. A dividend cover below 1x means a company has to fund part of its dividend payments with something other than earnings – typically debt.

Dividend yield (%) Dividend cover (x) Imperial Brands 12.2% 1.32 x Taylor Wimpey 10.6% 1.11 x Evraz 10.5% 1.55 x Persimmon 9.3% 1.14 x M & G 8.5% 2.09 x Aviva 8.2% 1.84 x British American Tobacco 7.5% 1.53 x Standard Life Aberdeen 7.1% 0.87 x HSBC 7.1% 1.38 x Barratt Developments 7.1% 1.54 x AVERAGE 8.8% 1.44 x

Why does dividend cover matter?

A key indicator of dividend sustainability is dividend cover. This is considered an important metric in assessing whether a company is in a healthy position to distribute the level of dividends it proposes to. The metric is calculated by dividing earnings per share by dividend per share.

As a rule of thumb, a low dividend cover score – of around one times or lower – suggests that dividends are vulnerable, as the company is using most, if not all, of its profits to fund its dividends. A figure of two or more times is viewed as comfortable, because it is a sign that a business is not over-distributing