Dividend kings: reliable income shares hit by Covid cuts

Investing in companies that pay reliable dividends tended to deliver solid returns, but the Covid-19 contagion has changed all that. Kyle Caldwell writes.

One of the key traits investors look for when buying an investment – whether it be a fund, individual share or exchange-traded fund (ETF) – is some measure of consistency, as this can offer clues to how performance will pan out in future.

For a fund, past performance relative to its peers is the most obvious measure of consistency: it shows how returns have shaped up across and during different market conditions. Similarly, investors in passive funds can measure an ETF’s or index fund’s ability to tightly track a market index by scrutinising its tracking error over different periods. With individual equities, various historic data points are used by fund managers to measure the consistency of financial strength against different economic backdrops.

- Bruce Stout on the dividend ‘reset level’ and deglobalisation

A simple starting point that has previously proved useful for income investors, highlighted by Money Observer in July 2018, is to look for firms with a reputation for consistent dividend payments. Firms that have increased their dividends for 10 years or more are dubbed ‘dividend kings’. As our piece highlighted, the dividend kings didn’t just deliver on the income front – 23 of the 26 FTSE 100 index companies that at the time achieved dividend king status also came up trumps in terms of superior capital returns relative to the FTSE 100.

Two years on, however, the dividend kings have been dethroned, following widespread dividend cuts in response to the pandemic. Research for Money Observer has re-run the dividend screen to include shares with a 10-year dividend track record to 22 May 2020. The number of dividend kings has been cut from 25 to 14 in the past two months, as a slew of firms have slashed or suspended payouts. There could be more casualties, too, with Johnson Matthey looking particularly vulnerable.

Of the remaining 13 dividend kings, analysis by interactive investor, Money Observer’s parent company, found that just a handful have forecast or seen market anticipation of dividend growth of at least 2% in 2020: Legal & General, Pennon Group, Croda International, Halma and Spirax-Sacro Engineering. Its analysis excluded investment trusts, but on this front, the board of Scottish Mortgage, which has increased payouts for 37 years, announced in mid-May that it would hike its dividend by 4.3%.

Keith Bowman, equity analyst at interactive investor, says: “There aren’t many stocks in the FTSE 100 that boast 10 years or more of continuous dividend growth. Such is the difficulty for investors seeking reliable income from shares.”

He adds: “For most of the past decade, the stock market was in a bull run, which suggested that making money and paying a healthy dividend was easy. Then came the Covid-19 outbreak, which has knocked finely tuned company finances off-kilter as quarantine measures to tackle the pandemic continue to put a strain on UK plc’s bottom line.”

Fallen idols

The 11 dividend kings that have cut, suspended or cancelled dividends in the past few months are AB Foods, BAE Systems, Bunzl, Burberry, Compass, Imperial Brands, InterContinental Hotels, JD Sports, Rightmove, SSE and St James’s Place. They are widely spread across different industries, including retail, leisure and travel, and financial services, all of which have been hit hard by the fallout from the pandemic.

These dividend cuts have marred the attractions of the dividend king strategy, which had proved to be a recipe for success over the years in terms of both income and capital returns. Nonetheless, as the accompanying tables show, over 10 years, 13 of the 14 remaining dividend kings have outperformed the FTSE 100 index in terms of both share price and total returns (which include dividends). The outlier is Johnson Matthey, with the shine having come off its share price of late as the market anticipates an imminent dividend cut.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, says: “The dividend kings have beaten the index hands down. Their 400% average capital gain compares with 21% from the FTSE 100, while the total return, with dividends banked and reinvested, is 488% – much better than the 77% gleaned from the FTSE 100 index over the same period.”