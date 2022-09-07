Do British prime ministers influence economic growth?

It’s truly a baptism of fire for new prime minister Liz Truss who has any number of crises to tackle from Day One. We’ll soon see if new policies can override global events and save the UK economy.

Prime ministers and political parties typically start off promising to improve the economy and GDP, and Truss is doing that in spades. But do they really have a big impact? Are they better at damaging the economy than adding value?

So, Britain has a new prime minister. Liz Truss is leader of the Conservative Party and the country’s new PM after defeating ‘dishy Rishi’ in the race to replace Boris Johnson.

Truss has a lot on her plate and must steer the country through a cost-of-living crisis, energy supply problems and a wave of industrial unrest as inflation hits a 40-year high. Truss believes tax cuts will drive economic growth, and decisions made over the next few days, weeks and months, on tax, National Insurance contributions, Universal Credit and VAT, will have massive repercussions for the country’s economy, both in the short term and for years to come.

“I’m confident that together we can ride out the storm, we can rebuild our economy and we can become the modern brilliant Britain that I know we can be,” she says. But will her policies really improve the health of the economy and prevent a recession? Even if Truss gets it right, new growth won’t happen quickly, and tens, maybe hundreds of billions will be needed to prevent a steep economic decline.

Of course, Truss is not the first UK prime minister to start the top job with a domestic economy in crisis. One of Margaret Thatcher’s first tasks in 1979 was to increase taxes in an effort get inflation under control. High unemployment and a recession followed.

The previous decade, Harold Wilson’s Labour government began work with a massive current account deficit, a Pound in retreat and the beginning of a long-running Sterling crisis. Gordon Brown and Boris Johnson both faced once-in-a-lifetime events – the financial crash and Covid pandemic respectively – the year after each took office.

Others have had it easier, or done better. Harold Macmillan won a second term in 1959 following a period of economic improvement. As Macmillan said himself a couple of years before: “Most of our people have never had it so good.”

But take a closer look at GDP growth stretching back to Anthony Eden in 1956, and it’s clear that in many circumstances, politicians have little influence on the trajectory of the UK economy during their time in office, such are the far greater forces at play outside their control like economic cycles and global trends. There’s also an inevitable policy overlap from one PM to the next, and often a significant lag in implementing policy changes, so PMs take time to become effective.

Under Maggie Thatcher, for instance, GDP growth actually declined and the economy contracted during her final years in office. John Major inherited 14% interest rates and inflation near double digits. Several prime ministers afterwards could claim only modest improvement, most likely attributable to the great moderation, a period of unusually stable macroeconomic activity in developed economies from 1993 to 2007, which followed the classic boom and bust period of the late ’80s and early 1990s.

A healthy dose of “good luck” rather than skill and judgment were to thank for that, argued former Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Charles Bean. And in a further blow to subsequent prime ministers, the low interest rates and low apparent risk of the period incentivised financial institutions to become highly geared, which laid the groundwork for the financial crisis.

Boris Johnson demonstrates perfectly how PMs are very often victims of circumstance and can’t be judged solely on economic policy in terms of GDP. The larger-than-life politician book-ends the table of UK economic growth of the past 60 years, with Covid – not Johnson – causing a painful 9.3% contraction in 2020. It was followed a year later with record growth of 7.4%. Again, Covid inspired, but government aided.

Before Johnson’s pandemic-inflicted volatility, Edward Heath almost performed the same trick, but in reverse, topping the table with growth of 6.5% in 1973 followed by a 2.5% decline in 1974.

We’ll soon see what influence Liz Truss is able to exert on the economy. Domestic policies can only do so much. To make her mark she must burst the inflationary bubble while avoiding a full-scale recession, solve the global energy crisis and navigate world events like climate change, which cost the global economy hundreds of billions to tackle. Good luck, Liz!