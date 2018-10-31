Does fall in tech stocks signal the end of the bull market?

That outperformance, however, may soon be coming to an end – and that has potential implications for the wider market.

While the index is still up around 8% on the year, measured against its yearly peak, the NYSE FAANG+ index’s is approaching bear market territory. The index closed at a peak of 3,046 points on 20 June earlier this year. Since then, however, the index has plummeted by 19.7% (as of 30 October 2018).

According to Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell: “If this proves to be no more than a so-called ‘healthy correction’ then all well and good.”

However, he notes, if these stocks continue to tumble under the weight of regulatory pressure, growth concerns or their stretched valuations, “this could have serious implications for investors’ portfolios.”

The risk, says Mould, is that if the FAANGs decline continues, the rest of the market is in for a prolonged slump: “History suggests that if prior market leaders roll over, it can be very hard for the broader indices to make fresh gains in a best case, and may herald a substantial downdraft in a worst case.”

Mould cites the example of the collapse of tech stocks in the early 2000s, noting that back then the Nasdaq Composite index “rolled over” before the broader US market. “The bursting of the technology, media and telecoms bubble sowed the seeds of a wider equity market downturn in early 2000s,” he says.

Equity markets in the US, UK, Europe and Asia fell into a three-year long bear market.