Does state pension reduce if you stop paying NICs?

The exception is if you have been contracted out through a workplace pension scheme during your career. In this case, there will be a contracted-out deduction applied to the state pension.

No, your pension will not reduce. If you are reaching state pension age after April 2016, you will receive the full amount if you have contributed or received credits for national insurance for 35 years.

“In reply to a recent letter regarding pensions (AH/Kent October 2018 edition) it was stated that your state pension will reduce if you stop paying national insurance contributions (NICs) due to early retirement, even though you have paid NI for more years than required to qualify for a full state pension. Michelle Cracknell’s reply does not contradict that statement.Does your state pension reduce if you stop paying NICs due to early retirement?For example, a person decides to take early retirement at 60 and to live off savings and personal pensions. They have paid NICs from the age of 18 to 60 (42 years), entitling them to a full state pension. Now they are no longer working they stop paying NICs. Will they still get a full UK state pension despite not paying NI for the final six years prior to reaching state pension age? They would, after all, have paid NI for more than the required 40 years.”

This article was originally published in our sister magazine Moneywise, which ceased publication in August 2020.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.