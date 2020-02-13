Drugs and the law: Can Indivior recover again after 38% dive?

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

Indivior continues to fight the allegations, which stem from a federal investigation launched in 2013 and before the company was demerged from household goods giant Reckitt Benckiser in 2014. As the Department of Justice is seeking to recover US$3 billion, the case continues to be a major source of worry for the company and its shareholders.

CEO Shaun Thaxter said the business was proactively looking to manage these risks, adding: “Although we are optimistic about delivering on our strategic priorities in 2020, we of course recognise the legal uncertainties we face.”

He forecast a further drop in sales this year, with net revenues set to be in the range of $525 million and $585 million. They declined 22% to $785 million in today's full-year results following the loss of market share for Suboxone Film to generic competitors.

The figure was still more than $200 million higher than forecast earlier this year after a US court allowed Indian firm Dr Reddy's and Alvogen to launch rival versions from February 2019.

In 2018, Indivior boasted a Suboxone market share in the US of around 53%, representing some 80% of the $1 billion in revenues generated at the time. This eroded to 24% by the end of the 2019 financial year, although the rate of decline has been slower than expected.

The impact has been partly offset by the transition towards Indivior's newer injectable treatment Sublocade, which generated revenues of $72 million in 2019 and is expected to reach between $150 million and $200 million this year. Indivior believes Sublocade has the potential to become a “sustainable $1 billion franchise”.

Despite this growth, Indivior expects to post losses for this year of between $20 million and $50 million. The deficit for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $55 million, leading to a 51% decline in net income for the year to $134 million.

