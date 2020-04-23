Energy bills could rise by £103 this month – here’s how to avoid it

Households will pay more for energy if they do not switch

Almost half a million households could see their energy bills rise by £50 million by the end of April, an average of £103 each, according to data from Uswitch.com.

Some 90 fixed energy deals from 19 companies will end this month, meaning customers will be automatically rolled over onto suppliers' standard variable tariffs, the price comparison and switching site found.

These tariffs are often expensive, as the price you pay per unit of energy changes at the discretion of your provider.

Customers with deals ending at Ovo Energy could expect increases of £269, while those with npower and British Gas could see hikes of £174 and £168 respectively.

The table below shows the 10 biggest rollover price increases expected at the end of April.

Supplier Tariff ending Old price New price Difference OVO Energy 2 Year Fixed Energy (all online) 20 March 2018 £856 £1,125 £269 npower Select npower Select uSwitch Exclusive v5 £952 £1,126 £174 British Gas Energy Plus Boiler Cover April 2020 £952 £1,120 £168 Powershop Fixed Term 12 Month 2019 Issue 6 £961 £1,125 £164 npower Select npower Select uSwitch Exclusive v4 £968 £1,126 £158 Tonik Energy Go Green (1 Year) v6 £961 £1,118 £157 SSE SSE 1 Year Fix Renew £969 £1,125 £156 Shell Energy Fixed April 2020 plus Smart £976 £1,126 £150 Tonik Energy Go Green (1 Year) v5 £969 £1,118 £149 npower Select npower Select uSwitch Exclusive v1 £980 £1,126 £146

How to avoid the energy price rise

Households must switch to a cheaper energy deal to avoid being rolled over to a more expensive tariff.

Moving to a cheaper supplier could save a household as much as £404 a year, Uswitch found.

Will Owen, energy expert at Uswitch.com, says: “Britons could face an average £103 price hike if they let themselves be rolled onto their supplier’s poor value standard variable tariff instead of switching to another cheap plan.

“With household energy usage on the increase during lockdown, no one wants to pay more than they need to.”

How to find the best energy deal

It is really important to shop around before moving provider. Price comparison websites are a great place to start when shopping around for a new energy supplier.

They allow you to search through hundreds of deals from different companies quickly and easily.

You will need to have a recent energy bill or annual statement to hand which contains details about your current energy plan.

If you do not have a recent energy bill, you can contact your current provider to get one.

As well as looking at price, be sure to check how their customer service is rated to ensure that you get the right assistance if you have a query.

When you have found the right deal, that provider will arrange the switch for you.

You will also need your most recent meter readings.

Most energy companies have signed up to the 'Energy Switch Guarantee' which means that it should not take more than 21 days to complete your switch.

From 1 May 2020, suppliers who take longer than 15 working days to make the switch will have to give you an automatic £30 compensation payment.