FCA defers definition of what it means to be green
The City regulator bides its time but the investment industry and pension and ISA savers need the transparency and peace of mind that official disclosures and labels will give them.
The FCA yesterday delayed a consultation on sustainable labelling of investment products from this month until autumn 2022, as it grapples with other international policy initiatives and further stakeholder views.
The FCA’s consultation aims to finalise rules for:
- sustainable investment labels
- consumer-facing disclosures for investment products
- client- and consumer-facing entity- and product-level disclosures by asset managers and FCA-regulated asset owners
Becky O’Connor, Head of Pensions and Savings, interactive investor, the investment platform, said: “The City regulator’s role in clarifying what it means for an investment to be green and preventing greenwash is absolutely paramount to the government’s goals and also for normal investors who want to see their money working towards a better environment.
“It’s vital this consultation doesn’t perpetually get kicked further down the road. The investment industry – as well as people who want to invest their pensions and ISAs sustainably – need the transparency and peace of mind that official disclosures and labels will give them – sooner rather than later.”
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks