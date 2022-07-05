FCA defers definition of what it means to be green

The City regulator bides its time but the investment industry and pension and ISA savers need the transparency and peace of mind that official disclosures and labels will give them.

The FCA yesterday delayed a consultation on sustainable labelling of investment products from this month until autumn 2022, as it grapples with other international policy initiatives and further stakeholder views.

The FCA’s consultation aims to finalise rules for:

sustainable investment labels

consumer-facing disclosures for investment products

client- and consumer-facing entity- and product-level disclosures by asset managers and FCA-regulated asset owners

Becky O’Connor, Head of Pensions and Savings, interactive investor, the investment platform, said: “The City regulator’s role in clarifying what it means for an investment to be green and preventing greenwash is absolutely paramount to the government’s goals and also for normal investors who want to see their money working towards a better environment.

“It’s vital this consultation doesn’t perpetually get kicked further down the road. The investment industry – as well as people who want to invest their pensions and ISAs sustainably – need the transparency and peace of mind that official disclosures and labels will give them – sooner rather than later.”