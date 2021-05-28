FCA update on LF Woodford Equity Income probe

Moira O’Neill, Head of Personal Finance, interactive investor, says: “Today’s update from the FCA is short on clarity for the investors who have already been left in at best limbo and at worst in financial misery, for two long years. However, it does suggest that there could be light at the end of the tunnel, at least as far as answers are concerned.

“However, those answers may be scant consolation for those who have lost their life savings. Some 14 witness interviews in (and some may raise an eyebrow it wasn’t more), 30 information requests and 20,000 items of relevant material, it could yet be an uncertain and unacceptably long road ahead. We can only hope that after all this, it isn’t just private investors who are left carrying the can.”