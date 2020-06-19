Fight for your rights: Not feeling flush after B&Q trip

When you buy an item with a 12-month guarantee, you do expect it to be repaired or replaced if it is faulty.

But MS wrote to Fight for Your Rights to complain that B&Q had refused to replace a spare part for a faulty toilet that his daughter had only recently bought.

He says: “My daughter bought a bathroom suite from B&Q but two months after it was fitted the toilet would no longer flush.

“When she went back to her local B&Q store, the manager said it was ‘wear and tear’ and refused to replace the faulty part for free, even though it was only fitted around a month earlier.

“She had to spend £25 on a new flush system. Surely it should have a 12-month warranty?”

MS was right, so I got on to B&Q’s head office to ask for a refund of £25, plus the £20 cost of a plumber to replace it. The retailer were happy to offer a full refund for the replacement part, plus a £50 giftcard as a goodwill gesture.

MS also benefited from helping out his daughter. She used some of her giftcard to treat him to a new set of drill bits.

OUTCOME: £25 refund, plus £50 B&Q giftcard