First-time buyers disillusioned by runaway house prices

Commenting Myron Jobson, Senior Personal Finance Analyst, interactive investor, says: “Many first-time buyers are disillusioned by the perpetual struggle to get on to the property ladder.

“Runaway price rises mean property values are through the ceiling of what many buyers can afford to pay. Add to that surging inflation, which has climbed to a 30-year high and outstrips wage growth, the spectre of higher interest rates to combat it and the cost-of-living squeeze, home ownership will remain a pipe dream for many. And they can’t rely on the Bank of Mum and Dad, which might need extra cash to shore up its financial position amid the escalating cost of living crisis.

“The stock of available homes remains significantly lower than demand for property and continues to drive up prices, forcing many to think twice about moving home. This mismatch is likely to underpin the housing market in the coming months.

“While back-to-back interest rate rises haven’t moved mortgage rates far from historic lows, the prospect of more hikes in the near future and the cost of living has raised the affordability hurdle, which is likely to exert a cooling effect on the housing market.”

Key points