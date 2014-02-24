FirstSave provides glimmer of hope in bleak savings market

After a week of banks and building societies closing their top-rate fixed rate bonds, FirstSave has provided a glimmer of hope.It has launched a one-year fixed rate deal at 1.9 per cent before tax (1.52 per cent after tax) today ( 24 Feb)

Other top deals include National Counties Building Society at 1.76 per cent (1.41 per cent) and Leeds BS, Investec Bank and Kent Reliance all at 1.75 per cent (1.4 per cent)

On two-year deals the new FirstSave deal pays 2.35 per cent (1.88 per cent) while you earn 2.21 per cent (1.77 per cent) with National Counties at 1.77 pc (2.1 pc) or 2.1 per cent (1.68 per cent) with State Bank of India and Investec Bank.

On fixed-rate cash Isas, where interest is tax-free, the best one-year deals come from Britannia at 1.85 per cent and Kent Reliance at 1.8 per cent.

The top two-year fixed-rate rate is 2.1 per cent with National Counties while Britannia, part of the Co-op Bank, pays 2.05 per cent and Leeds Building Society 2.05 per cent.

Coventry Building Society pays 2.75 per cent fixed until 31 May, 2017 but you can only put in this year’s cash Isa allowance of £5,760 into the account. It does not accept transfers from other providers.

On taxable easy-access accounts the top rate of 1.5 per cent (1.2 per cent) from Britannia’s Select Saver 4, but you are limited to four withdrawals a year, available through branches or the post. The top internet-based deal is 1.36 per cent (1.09 per cent) with National Counties with no withdrawal restrictions.

On easy-access cash Isas you can earn 1.75 per cent with Britannia Select Isa 2 – with a limit of two withdrawals a year or 1.65 per cent from National Counties and Metro Bank.