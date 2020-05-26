Five reasons you are better than a fund manager

Who says that you can’t beat the investment professionals? We look at the skills you have without even knowing it

Even if you have never invested before, the chances are you could be very good at it. Don’t believe me? That may be even greater proof that you would excel.

Investing can seem like an intimidating business, encrusted as it is with jargon and bloated with experts and professionals making a fortune from it. But there is no reason to be put off: a nimble beginner investor even has some advantages over the professionals.

1 A lack of confidence can work in your favour

Sometimes the best investing strategy is to sit tight and see what happens. After all, it is very hard to predict how markets will fluctuate in the short term and investing is for the long term.

Doing nothing and not reacting to market movements can be much easier if you are not overly confident – a lack of conviction that you know which way markets will go next or how to respond can lead to inertia.

As our confidence grows, it gets harder not to meddle. We start to think that we know better than others and so we start to change our portfolios based on our predictions – whether they are right or not. And making quick changes will be unlikely to produce a good outcome on balance.

Jessica Exton, behavioural scientist at banking and financial services firm ING, says: “We naturally tend to be overconfident in our abilities, which can result in making frequent changes to our investment strategy over time.

“It has also been found to encourage us to take on higher levels of investment risk if we believe we can predict what will happen in the market more accurately than others. Both of these tendencies can lead to lower investment performance in the long run.

“Being overconfident in investing has also been found to increase with investing experience and education. This suggests that those without a lot of experience in the stock market may be less likely to frequently change their strategy and avoid overreacting to short-term market fluctuations.”

A study by professors Barber and Odean at the University of California laid bare the cost of overconfidence leading to overtrading.

James Norton, senior investment planner at Vanguard, explains: “Over a six-year period, professors Barber and Odean carried out detailed research on more than 78,000 US brokerage accounts, analysing over three million trades. Specifically, they wanted to understand how investment returns differed for the 20% of investors who traded the most compared to the 20% who traded the least.

“The results were truly shocking. The confident, frequent traders achieved returns of 11.4% a year compared to 18.5% a year for the less active traders. To put this into perspective, £1,000 invested at the beginning of the period would have grown to over £2,700 after six years for the active traders, compared to over £4,000 for the infrequent traders. Interestingly, the professors also found that women traded less frequently than men and consequently had better returns.”

2 You can keep it simple — and simple is good

Fund managers need to attract funds and fees with theories, names and performance that make them stand apart. But despite all this, many will not do any better than cheap, passive funds that are not actively managed by fund managers, once fees are factored in.

“As an individual investor, you have the licence to keep it simple,” says Vanguard’s James Norton. “A fund manager needs to get assets for their fund or they don’t have a job.

“It’s human nature that we tend to like things – especially in investing – that sound more complicated and think they will be better.

“Over the years there have been trends for particular words to appear in the names of funds: ‘alpha’, ‘plus’, ‘special’. They make you feel as if you have found a good fund. But although index or passive funds don’t have jazzy names, their performance tends to beat most actively managed funds.

“You can have a globally diversified portfolio of stocks and bonds in two holdings and for around 0.2% a year.”