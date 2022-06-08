Former ‘big four’ chartered accountant Alice Guy joins ii as personal finance editor

New role comes at a crucial time for investors who are facing a once-in-a-generation cost-of-living crisis, with savings under pressure, pensions squeezed and inflation running hot.

interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest investment platform for private investors, has appointed Alice Guy, a Fellow Chartered Accountant, as Personal Finance Editor.

This is a new role, which comes at a crucial time for investors who are facing a once-in-a-generation cost-of-living crisis, with savings under pressure, pensions squeezed and inflation running hot.

Alice will write and commission content on hugely important topical issues facing everyday investors and contribute to ii’s successful multimedia channels.

A qualified Chartered Accountant, Alice began her career training with KPMG London, auditing large companies across the UK. She then worked for EY in Cambridge, before moving to Tesco Plc head office as a business analyst.

After an unexpected career break to become a long-term carer, Alice kick-started her journalism career from scratch in her 40s, cutting her teeth as a freelance investment and business writer for a range of businesses including Citywire, Triodos bank and Cube Global.

Quickly finding her feet, she found that there was a huge demand for both her writing and analytical skills.

Alice Guy, Personal Finance Editor, interactive investor, says: “I can’t wait to make a difference for our customers and wider audience of readers. It’s great to see how much the world has changed for women in their 40s. Being a long-term carer was never part of my plan, but sometimes life doesn’t turn out the way we expect – and that’s why good personal finance editorial is so important. My career break hasn’t held me back, and if anything has given me a broader perspective. I’m excited about what the next chapter will bring.

“So far, 2022 has been brutal for savers and investors. Hardly anyone spotted the cost-of-living-crisis juggernaut coming towards us and it’s still crushing budgets and investment plans before it. In this context, it’s a huge privilege to write about personal finance and help people learn more about how to budget, invest, minimise tax and protect their wealth.

“I plan to create quality, accessible and fun content for our customers. I was a teenager in the age of grunge, goth-chic and Britpop and I promise to bring some of that quirky zest to my writing.”

Moira O’Neill, Head of Personal Finance, interactive investor, says: “Alice is a rare find and a key hire, and a tremendous asset for our editorial team and our customers. She joins interactive investor with tax experience from two of the UK’s ‘big four’ accountancy firms and brings a wealth of engaging and original content ideas and fantastic writing.”

Lee Wild, Head of Equity Strategy, interactive investor, says: “Investors have always had to navigate stock market uncertainty. Over the last 20 years alone we’ve seen nuclear accidents, the dot-com boom and bust, the great financial crisis, pandemic, and war.

“Now we are all having to grapple with much broader headwinds. With UK inflation at a 40-year high and household bills soaring, there has never been a more important time for high-quality, broad personal finance journalism. The pandemic and inflationary surge has reminded us that it isn’t just stock markets that can be uncertain - unexpected events can have a huge impact on our personal finances. Alice’s analytical skills, deep knowledge about tax and investment, and broad experience is a huge asset that will help us continue to deliver high-quality content.”