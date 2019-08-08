Fraudsters using fake celebrity news in ‘get rich quick’ investment scam

Scam artists are using fake news stories on social media featuring celebrities such as Holly Willoughby to trick unsuspecting people into signing up to “get rich quick” investment schemes.

The criminals are using photographs taken from Ms Willoughby interviewing Akshay Ruparelia, who became a millionaire after launching his online estate agent Doorstops.co.uk while still at school.

However, instead of the actual interview in which Mr Ruparelia talked about his business, the story explains how people can sign up to an online trading platform that does not actually exist.

Mark White, chief executive of scam avoidance service Reassura, says: "Scams like this are all the more shocking because of how well they are put together. Gone are the old days of sloppy fraudster spelling and grammar as well as slightly-off logos.

“The new scam sites look very authentic with sophisticated little touches such as the date updating and lots of social media comments. But however sophisticated the scam, they rarely beat the ‘if it's too good to be true, then it's a scam test’ which we all need to remember to avoid getting carried away and losing our money”.

How it works

Fraudsters are posting fake stories on Twitter about a This Morning broadcast stopping due to a production fault with photos of its presenters along with a link. See the screenshot below of a tweet found by Moneywise.