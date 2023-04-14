Frozen food soars in popularity
Shopping baskets continue to evolve amid fight against cost-of-living storm.
Commenting on data on shopping trends by Kantar, as reported by the BBC, Myron Jobson, Senior Personal Finance Analyst, interactive investor, says: “Shoppers are increasingly opting to buy frozen instead of fresh as part of efforts to quell the devastating impact of sizzling-hot inflation on their finances. Choosing frozen produce also allows you to use as much or as little food without the rest of the pack going past its best, which reduces wastage and saves money.
“Times are hard for UK consumers, and most of us are feeling the force of inflation on our finances most through our spending on groceries. Many have been forced to alter their shopping habits to withstand the crippling force of the cost-of-living storm. Baskets are getting smaller and more of us are ditching premium brands for cheaper alternatives, while many are reducing spend on nice-to-have items. Shoppers are also switching to discounters such as Aldi and Lidl in a bid to save where they can.”
“In the new world of spiralling costs, just getting by has become the norm for many households. It remains important to actively review your budget and make necessary changes to maintain financial resilience. This means that many household will need to budget or more carefully monitor their weekly supermarket shop.”
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks