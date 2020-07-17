FTSE 100 index must do this to trigger further gains

FTSE Friday & bitcoin too (FTSE:UKX)

FTSE 100 for Friday. It's time for a deep breath and an admission we're pretty far from confident regarding the markets intentions for Friday.

At time of writing, it appears pretty certain London shall open and trade but, aside from that, in many ways it's like trying to decide which direction a butterfly plans next.

Of course, there's an excuse for market gains but we'd prefer to see the UK index trade above 6,297 to trigger them.

Moves next above 6,297 calculate with the potential of further recovery to an initial 6,363 points with secondary, if exceeded, at an unlikely sounding 6,470 points.

Visually, it just looks like an awful lot to expect in a single day, but who knows? Closure above the prior high will make it a pretty confident sounding ambition for sometime next week.



Unfortunately, for Friday we've a fairly solid argument suggesting some relaxation is possible.

Weakness below 6,225 risks reversal to an initial 6,129 points with secondary, if broken, at 6,085 points.

We're obliged to dust down this scenario, thanks to the market breaking the immediate 'blue' downtrend on Wednesday, then following this up by shuffling below the point of trend break on Thursday.

This is rarely an encouraging signal and forces us to expect the worst.