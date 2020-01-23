The fund I’d like to own in 2020

[Filmed 18th December 2019]

For 2020, investors could consider BMO Commercial Property Trust (LSE:BCPT). The trust aims to provide an attractive level of income with capital growth from investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties.

The focus is on high quality, freehold and long leasehold properties based in prime locations with developed infrastructure and transport links. The trust has been managed by highly experienced property investor, Richard Kirby, who is supported by the wider, well-resourced team at BMO Real Estate Partners.

The trust mainly invests in three commercial property sectors, office, retail and industrial, with some exposure to the alternative sector including leisure, residential property and student housing.

It is well-diversified by region and sector with a bias towards properties in the West End of London. Its largest assets include St Christopher Place Estate and office building in St James Street in London, and retail park space in Newbury and Solihull.

The trust has produced consistent returns over the longer term and offers an attractive yield of over 5% and has generated an annual dividend since 2006. As we approach the Brexit deadline, at the end of January, any caution maybe an opportunity for investors to back UK property.

And we still believe the closed-end fund structure is the most appropriate to access the liquid assets such as property. However, despite these challenges, the long-term fundamental case for property as an asset class remain intact.

Brexit's certainty will make UK Plc more attractive to international investors. Yields and valuations still look attractive relative to other asset classes, and property remains a solid option to generate income and diversify investors’ portfolios.

