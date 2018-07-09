FX Focus: Brexit soap opera takes new twist

A hectic start to the week and all the focus is on sterling (GBP) after the headline resignation of Brexit minister David Davis.

The now ex-minister has decided to leave his post after what he has called a series of disagreements with the PM over the approach to the EU exit talks, which are slowing erring on the softer side of expectations - rather unsurprisingly in the wake of warnings from a number of influential corporates based in the UK.

The welfare of the UK is the PM's primary concern, so it is not hard to understand her skew towards a closer alignment with the EU, though naturally this is at odds with the hard-line Brexiteers who have not been shy in putting their case forward.

That a backlash was coming is not in itself a surprise, and there are likely to be many twists and turns, both within parliament and with the EU which are likely to sway in GBP sentiment going forward. The risk now is that the PM's outright position will be undermined, and in some of his early post resignation comments, David Davis has said he would stand for PM, in what may be viewed as a veiled threat on Theresa May's tenure of leadership.

This puts the Bank of England (BoE) in another difficult position as it weighs up the odds on whether it is the right time to start normalising interest rates. MPC members McCafferty and Saunders have been pretty resolute in their belief that it is, and they have been recently joined by Andy Haldane, which should see at least three votes for a hike in August, as we saw indeed we saw in June.

The British Chambers of Commerce have come out with their own opinion this weekend, where they believe such policy action at this moment in time is "ill judged", and there is every reason to believe that if the BoE does hike next month, it will be a dovish hike at the very least.

For sterling however, there are other factors at play - namely valuation. We have seen considerable weakness in the last two years with the post referendum Cable lows dropping below the $1.2000 mark. The flash crash had a large part to play and, once the dust settled, we found longer term buyers were happy to re-engage long positions above here.

The 1.2500-1.2600 area has since been deemed enough of a Brexit discount in the meantime, so should volatility produce a move below the 1.3000 mark, battle lines have been set.

The crosses will be tougher to negotiate as GBP's key counterparts have their own weaknesses, though the euro (EUR) rate is finding some resilience around the €1.1500 mark against the dollar (USD) as more source stories reveal the latest European Central Bank (ECB) forward guidance is not shared by all.

Certain governing council members feel H2 2019 is too late to normalise rates, and this could revive the view that the rate path cycle divergence with the US could narrow - albeit at a painfully gradual pace. The EUR/GBP range keeps shifting, with 0.8700 still seen as a key limit on the downside, but we may have to allow for a little more on the upside, perhaps until 0.9000, though 0.8900-20 is a strong technical area.

Looking at the data run this week, UK industrial production and construction output on Tuesday is all we get, but next week sees a line-up of the employment report, inflation and consumer spending which will be far more influential on pricing for the August BoE meeting.

Plenty of BoE speakers through the week, including governor Carney as well as Broadbent and Cunliffe.