Get the best pension income for you

Flexi-access drawdown

Income drawdown offers the epitome of flexibility for retirees as it allows you to leave your money invested and take income or capital from it as and when required.

“It’s like a bank account linked to an investment account,” explains Jamie Smith-Thompson, managing director of the pension adviser Portafina.

This means you are able to have total control over your money and have a flexible income, without giving up your capital or sacrificing valuable tax perks offered to savers in pensions.

It could be an ideal option for the growing numbers of people taking a phased approach to retirement and reducing their hours or ‘downsizing’ their job before they fully retire.

Many people may only need their pension to top up their earnings in the early years of retirement or don’t feel ready to commit to products, such as annuities, which cannot be reversed. The tax perks also make drawdown more attractive to those who are in poor health and want to protect their savings for their family, as well as wealthier retirees who want to leave loved ones an inheritance.

For those who are concerned about longevity – the risk of living ‘too long’ – and the effect that inflation could have on their finances, drawdown may also appear to be the answer. This is because your money can remain invested to provide capital growth.

But while flexi-access drawdown might appear to be all things to all people, there is, once again, a significant catch. It may offer unparalleled flexibility and tempting tax breaks, but it cannot offer any guarantees. A large stock market fall, for example, could wipe years off your savings and you may struggle to recoup your losses – especially if you are still drawing an income from your money.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, if you are too conservative with your investments you may miss out on vital returns. The FCA has expressed concern that a third of non-advised investors in drawdown were holding all their money in cash. However, by holding their money in a mix of assets, it says they could increase their annual income by 37% over a 20-year retirement. As a result, in 2019 it proposed that drawdown customers must make an active decision to invest predominantly in cash (rather than by default) and those customers that do should be given a ‘wealth warning’ of the risks of investing so heavily in cash by their provider.

Even if you invest wisely and stock markets are on your side, you could run out of money if you spend it too fast or live too long. “We always encourage people to try to live off the fund’s natural income,” says Lowcock. “But, in reality, we know that isn’t always achievable for many people and they will need to dip into their capital at some point.”

This complexity means it is sensible to get a professional adviser to run your portfolio for you. This will reduce your risks substantially.

“The DIY route is a bit scary,” says Smith-Thompson. “There is lots of data out there to show that a top-performing fund for three years won’t be top-performing over the next three. We use lots of trackers and make sure our portfolios are diversified across a wide variety of assets.”

But advice isn’t just about recommending investments – it will also help you manage your pot and offer guidance on how much you can afford to withdraw. “The most practical thing we can do is prepare a cash-flow model for you, illustrating your ongoing lifetime income, year-on-year, until you are 100,” explains Fiona Tait, technical director at Intelligent Pensions.

Research from Canada Life says that the average estimate of a ‘safe’ rate of withdrawal is 5.3% a year, but a worrying one in six over-50s think they can take 10% a year without running out of money.

Historically, people have talked about 4% a year as being a sustainable rate, while more recently Morningstar put it at just over 3%. But Tully says there is no such thing as a ‘safe’ rate – much will depend on your circumstances and the direction that your retirement takes.

“Five per cent could be sustainable: it just depends on your returns, when you die, and so on. It will also be different for investors who have other sources of income to fall back on. If it is your sole source of income you might need to be much more conservative.” He adds: “It also needs constant review. You can’t just pick a number and stick to it.”

By taking the responsibility out of your hands, IFAs will be better placed to stop you getting burnt. When markets are volatile, novice investors will often panic and sell their investments through fear of losing more money.

“When markets dip, it is common for people to want to sell up. But cashing in your chips just crystallises your losses,” says Smith-Thompson. An IFA could therefore also stop you making expensive mistakes.

Good advice doesn’t come cheap, however. According to Unbiased.co.uk, a website that helps consumers find financial advisers, retirement advice on a £100,000 pot will cost around £2,000, rising to £2,500 on a £200,000 pot. For people with larger pensions, this is likely to be a sensible investment – but for others the costs could be too great.

Guaranteed income

As great as it is to have control over your money and the ability to manage it flexibly, this isn’t always a priority for retirees. Research from Canada Life found that for 45% of retirees, certainty of income is the most important factor, ahead of flexibility at 28%, instant access at 18% and income growth at 9%. This means, for many, an annuity that pays a guaranteed income for life will be a much less stressful option. Once you have bought your annuity, you can be sure your income will carry on being paid, even if you live to 110.

You won’t have the responsibility of managing your investments or suffer palpitations when markets wobble. As Lowcock says: “It’s a personal decision, not a financial one. Some people just want the security.”

The downside is that the income you receive is likely to leave you disappointed. Today, a healthy 65-year-old with a £50,000 pension can expect an average annuity income of just £2,342 a year, according to figures from Canada Life.

You may, however, be able to top that figure by shopping around for the best deal – something most buyers fail to do. According to research from Hargreaves Lansdown, somebody with a £100,000 annuity could miss out on £592 every year by sticking with their existing provider. That works out as a loss of £11,845 over a 20-year retirement.

Retirees who are not in the greatest health stand to gain the most from shopping around. Enhanced annuities – which are only available from specialist providers – pay a higher rate of income to people with health problems or lifestyles that mean they are likely to have a lower life expectancy. You don’t have to be seriously ill to benefit; people who are overweight, have high blood pressure, smoke or have raised cholesterol can also get a higher income.

Just because your health or lifestyle suggests you are likely to have a reduced life expectancy, it doesn’t necessarily follow that you will. For some, enhanced annuities will offer exceptional value for money.

Lowcock says: “You never know what will happen. An annuity could end up being very attractive if you live longer than expected.”

While the humble annuity cannot claim to be anywhere near as flexible as income drawdown, you can still make provisions for a spouse or any other dependents when you die – by taking out a joint life plan or choosing one that guarantees payments for a fixed period of time, irrespective of when you die.

The rub is that these extra benefits come at a price and will reduce the level of income you receive.

You can also choose an index-linked annuity that starts off paying a lower level of income initially, but increases over time to help you cope with rising costs of living.

It may be more effective to leave some money invested to grow in the stock market, as you may have to live for a sizeable length of time before you recoup the income you lost in the early years.

Mix and match