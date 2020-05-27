Global markets: the best and worst recoveries

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Stocks for the more cautious investor

Clearly, investors everywhere were caught out by the coronavirus outbreak, and by the extent of its impact, despite prior mutterings that the bull market had already run on too long to be sustainable.

Bull markets run until there is some serious setback, such as coronavirus or the financial crash.

There is no set length to them and they tend to last longer than bear markets, which are shorter and more severe. It would be no surprise if the Covid-19 setback is effectively over in most stock markets in a couple of months, albeit with many rebased to a lower level than last year.

Stock markets may need sharp corrections from time to time but on the whole they tend to catch up with events fairly quickly and accurately. The American economy looks set to come out of the economic setback better than most.

It was already performing more strongly than other developed nations and although the main financial centre of New York took the biggest hit from the virus there are large parts of this vast country that escaped relatively unscathed. Stocks there still look tempting for the more cautious investor.

Germany has been the powerhouse of Europe and that is unlikely to change, given that the country has a low rate of infections and deaths compared to other European nations. Australia with considerable natural resources should benefit from the reopening of China with its insatiable desire for minerals.

Hong Kong looks far riskier. It has been beset with troubles relating to its relationship with Beijing for more than a year and the situation has recently taken a turn for the worse.

Its status as a semi-independent enclave is at stake and it is hard to see the Communist regime on the mainland backing down now. The impact of an effective takeover from Beijing could be catastrophic.

Japan is equally problematic. Its economy has stagnated throughout the emergence of Asian tigers such as South Korea and Taiwan and has been impervious to stimuli for several decades. It is hard to see the country’s aging population seizing the initiative now.

China should return to strong economic growth, but probably at a more subdued level than the 6% prevailing before the crash.

Western companies are now alert to the dangers of being heavily reliant on a single source of supplies and the trade row with US President Donald Trump rumbles on.

If lessons are quickly forgotten, as they so often are, the Shanghai Stock Exchange offers opportunities for those most willing to take huge risks.

