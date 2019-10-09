GVC Holdings: Big bets placed on further share price upside

Ladbrokes Coral owner GVC Holdings (LSE:GVC) has become a firm favourite with investors after two profit upgrades and a rival's $6 billion merger deal triggered a wave of buying.

Shares are up 43% since the first of those upgrades alongside interim results in mid-August, with the second upgrade in today's third-quarter trading update lifting shares to 787.8p.

A number of analysts, however, think the bookie's winning run has further to go after stating that shares have the potential to return to their record high in July 2018 at near to 1,110p.

Broker Jefferies points out that GVC trades at an "unwarranted valuation discount" to the proposed new company being created out of Flutter Entertainment (LSE:FLTR) — formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair — and Toronto-listed Stars Group, which owns Poker Stars.

They said: "Flutter historically traded at a sector premium multiple mainly due to a strong balance sheet, very limited unregulated market exposure and double-digit growth.

"FlutterStars may yet demonstrate those characteristics again but in the shorter-term we think that GVC looks relatively similar." Jefferies noted that GVC trades on a 8.3x enterprise value to 2020 earnings multiple, whereas FlutterStars is on 11.4x.

The broker is impressed by GVC's portfolio of brands across diversified products and geographies, as well as the economies of scale generated by its software platform.

The company's momentum was highlighted in today's update, with the stand-out performance coming from online after net gaming revenues rose 12% in the third quarter. This was despite the comparative period last year including part of the FIFA World Cup, with analysts at Morgan Stanley noting that the two-year growth rate had accelerated to 40%.