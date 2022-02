Halma Q&A: FTSE 100 firm shares updates

Halma is engaged in developing, making and marketing products that are used to protect lives, or improve the quality of life, for individuals and businesses. Halma consists of 42 operating businesses managed in a decentralised manner. The group operates across three segments: safety, environmental and analysis, and medical equipment. Halma’s products include smoke detectors, healthcare equipment, door sensors, and water treatment. Most of the group’s products are niche with limited competition. More than 75% of sales are generated in the US, Europe and UK.

Chief finance officer Marc Ronchetti and head of investor relations Charles King of Halma (LSE:HLMA) present their investor update and answer a range of investor questions. The event, held on 31 January 2022, is brought to you by our friends at Investor Meet Company .

