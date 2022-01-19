House prices on the rise amid cost of living crisis

Commenting, Myron Jobson, Personal Finance Campaigner, interactive investor, says: “The UK housing market defied expectations in 2021, and recent data shows that it is off to a flying start this year.

“The ongoing demand-supply mismatch for property continues to fuel the robust pace of price growth. However, the cost-of-living squeeze will hit savings and could hamper potential market growth.

“The cost-of-living crisis has become more acute, with average pay rises failing to keep pace with inflation which surged to a three-decade high last month. The prospect of higher interest rates to tackle rising inflation would apply more pressure on budgets and could exert a further cooling influence on the housing market.

“While the slowing of house price growth would be welcome news for first-time buyers, saving a large enough deposit remains a key challenge for many. And with the Bank of Mum and Dad also facing its own cost-of-living challenges, many wannabe homeowners will struggle to realise their goal.”

Key points: