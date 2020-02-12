How to choose a winning fund

On this slide I wanted to highlight the importance of diversification. Taking too much risk and investing in just one asset or fund could mean losing money if you get it wrong.

Let’s assume that you did choose the Woodford Equity Fund for your portfolio. Given the strategy employed by Woodford in his fund, for example, taking large high-conviction bets on stocks and sectors, as well as having exposure to small unquoted companies, your exposure to the fund should have been relatively small.

If we take, for example, the MSCI Private Investor Balanced Index as a proxy for the average balanced portfolio, where overall allocation to UK is 30%, the satellite allocation could be no more than 10% of an investor’s portfolio.

The same goes for property allocation which is around 5%, perhaps via the M&G Property fund.

So theoretically, in the context of a global, well-diversified portfolio, any losses for each individual fund should not be as dramatic.

With fund investing there are no guarantees, and even the fund managers get it wrong, so spreading your investments over a range of different asset classes, regions and sectors is the best way to be diversified. You cannot control the risk the fund manager takes but you can control risk and limit losses within your portfolio by being diversified.

*This article formed part of a presentation made on 23rd January 2020, when interactive investor and Merian Global Investors hosted a joint event at Shakespeare’s Globe theatre.

